Fry Family Limited Partnership purchased the single tenant net leased retail property located at 1612 Broadway Avenue in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Wapiti Plumbing renewed their 1,040 square feet of industrial space in the QTI Complex, located at 2147-2171 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Wear Ease, Inc. renewed their 1,200 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5481-5505 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Superior Water and Air, Inc. renewed their 1,721 square feet of industrial space in the Maple Grove Center, located at 276-300 N. Maple Grove Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
EA Boise, LLC leased 2,875 square feet of industrial space in South Cole Business Park, located at 7413-7557 Mossy Cup Street in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
MERIDIAN
Landmark Pacific Development, Inc. purchased 1.97 acres at 1789 N. Hickory Way in Meridian. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Maddie Drown of Realty Idaho represented the buyer.
STAR
Alturas CCP Star, LLC purchased 0.49 acres at 11398 W. State Street in Star. JP Green and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Mike Erkmann of NAI represented the buyer.