Boise
Vendor Managed Idaho LLC renewed their 2,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5447 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North leased 6,814 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Jeff Martel of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate 43° North represented the tenant.
Darigold Inc. leased 6,490 square feet of industrial space at 11345 W. Executive Dr. in Boise. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant in this transaction.
Janine Reynard leased 159 square feet of office space at 1655 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.
Lowe Law Group leased 131 square feet of office space at 1655 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Julie Kissler represented the tenant in this transaction.
Nampa
Two Little Rainbows Daycare LLC leased 4,273 square feet of retail space at 421 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Bob Mitchell, Brianna Miller, Zack Stoddard of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
The 6,610 square foot industrial building located at 1901 N. Bingham Dr. in Nampa was recently purchased. Chris Pearson, Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Westpark Company Inc. purchased 52 acres of land located on Southside Boulevard in Nampa. Lenny Nelson and Sam McCaskill of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.