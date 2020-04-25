Boise
AceCo Precision Manufacturing renewed their 10,520 square feet of industrial space in the Federal Way Commerce Center, located at 527 W. McGregor Court in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Medical Academy leased 5,031 square feet of office space at Oak Park Plaza, located at 2323 S. Vista Ave. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Gregg Davis with KW Commercial represented the tenant.
Mancini Rodon Sales leased 4,759 square feet of office space at Emerald Square, located at 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Service Partners Northwest LLC renewed their 29,370 square feet of industrial space in the Federal Way Commerce Center, located at 641 McGregor Court in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Treasure Valley Rossiter leased 918 square feet at 1509 Tyrell Lane Ste. 100 in Boise. JP Green of TOK represented the tenant and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.
Eagle
Sensory Bin Children’s Pediatric Therapy Clinic leased 1425 square feet at Kittyhawk Center, 895 E. State St. in Eagle. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction.