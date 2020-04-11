Boise
Assertive Wellness LLC leased office space located at 12554 W. Bridger St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial completed the transaction.
Baby Blues and Pink leased 1,159 square feet of retail space in The Owyhee, located at 1109 W. Main St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation renewed their 5,725 square feet of office space in Explorer Pointe, located at 12639 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the tenant in the transaction.
Meridian
Nails Plus renewed their 1,215 square foot retail lease at Majestic Marketplace East, located at 2310 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Brianna Miller and Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial completed the transaction.
Nampa
Idaho First Bank leased 1,960 square feet of office space located at 120 S. Ninth Ave. in Nampa. Mike Pena of Colliers represented the Landlord. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant.