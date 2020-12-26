Boise
Brassey Crawford PLLC leased 7,300 square feet of office space at 345 Bobwhite Ct. Suites 200 & 215 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Breeze Holdings 1 LLC purchased 3,064 square feet of retail space at 1612 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Mallisa Jackson, Mike Christensen and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the seller.
Ednetics Inc. leased office space in C.W. Moore Plaza, 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert, Patrick Shalz and Michael Ballantyne of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Michael Hadid leased 4,400 square feet of industrial space at 101 N. Phillippi St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Jim Boyd of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Pacific Transportation Inc. leased 553 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
SeqOnce Biosciences Inc. leased 243 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Suite 360 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Taylor Law & Meditation PLLC leased 222 square feet of office space at 168 N. Ninth St. Suite 2B in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord.
W Design LLC extended their 320 square feet office space at 500 W. Idaho St. Suite 220 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the tenant. Karena Gilbert and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
A private investor purchased the fully occupied retail property at 8520 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
One Life Church Inc. leased 2,560 square feet of office space at 4110 Eaton Ave. Suite A in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Eagle
Health and Commerce Inc. leased 275 square feet of office space at 1151 E. Iron Eagle Drive Suites 103 & 108 in Eagle. Lance Millington of Colliers International represented the tenant. Travis Aeschbacher of Mountain Realty represented the landlord.
Meridian
DSH Investments renewed its 8,016 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, 1100 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jake Miller of CBRE represented the tenant.
The Griddle renewed and expanded its lease into 4,963 square feet of retail space for more dining in Majestic Marketplace East, 2310 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
G-Zero renewed its 5,344 square feet of industrial space in Taylor Commerce Park, 1100 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jake Miller of CBRE represented the tenant.
Howe We Do Life LLC subleased 1,276 square feet of retail space at 2976 E. Overland Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the sublessee and Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the sublessor.
Kuna
Star Acres Properties LLC purchased 1.23 acres of land at 547 E. Access St. in Kuna. Chris Pearson and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Westpark Company Inc. purchased 55.20 acres at 4566 E. Deer Flat Road in Kuna. Lenny Nelson of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. John Starr & Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers International represented the seller.