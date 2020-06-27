Boise
The Joint leased 1,714 square feet of retail space in the Family Center at Federal Way, 3539 S. Federal Way in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated this transaction.
The City of Boise renewed their 3,500 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5377 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Four Corner Auction leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space in the Chinden Business Center, 5226 Chinden Blvd. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
K SAMSON LLC leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 11525 Fairview Ave. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercials represented the landlord. Tony Flores of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the tenant.
Meridian
Global Machinery leased 8,424 square feet of industrial space at 2049 Wilson Lane in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen and Kasey Smart of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.
Caldwell
Extreme Pizza leased 1,395 square feet of retail space at 111 S. Seventh Ave, in Caldwell. Brianna Miller and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.