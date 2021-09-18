Boise
DN Nails Spa extended a lease on 1,468 square feet of retail space at 6728 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
JPAR Live Local extended a lease on 1,515 square feet of office space at 300 E. Mallard Drive Suite 130 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Luis Cuevas leased 1,140 square feet of office space at 250 W. Bobwhite Ct. Suite 220 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
Frank Alvarez renewed 1,360 square feet of office space at 5225 W. Overland Road in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Northwest Motorsports LLC leased 12,000 square feet of industrial space located at 11777 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Henry Miller of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the tenant.
ServiceMaster Quality Cleaning renewed their 2,260 square feet of industrial space located at 216 W. 38th Street in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Cutting Edge Bullets LLC leased 11,840 square feet of industrial space located at 6766 Melrose Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jason Knorpp of KW Commercial represented the landlord.
M2 Automation renewed their 1,680 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, located at 6067 W.. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Shaun Wardle of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.
Krax Glass leased 2,236 square feet of industrial space in the King Industrial Park, located at 6336 W. Contractor St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
InnTeck renewed their 2,880 square feet of industrial space located at 200-272 N. Maple Grove Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Quality Thermistor Inc. renewed their 15,000 square feet of industrial space located at 2108 Century Place in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gabbert & Edwards Construction LLC renewed their 550 square feet of industrial space located at 2159 Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bailey & Glasser LLP leased office space in the Banner Bank Building, located at 950 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Al Marino and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Bill Beck & Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
Systems Samurai Inc. renewed their 1,227 square feet of retail space in McMillan’s Corner, located at 4568 N. Eagle Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Telongo LLC renewed their 2,160 square feet of industrial space at Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Air Care LLC renewed their 1,440 square feet of industrial space located at 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Slurp & Burp Sodas LLC dba FiiZ Drinks leased 1,183 square feet of retail space at 1201 W. Chinden Blvd. in Meridian. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, Dave Cadwell, and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
GoPuff leased 8,000 square feet of retail space located at 535 N. Locust Grove in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener Investments represented the landlord.
Lokahi Holding LLC purchased 5,328 square feet of medical office space at 1130 E. Fairview in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial represented the seller.
Garden City
ServiceMaster Quality Cleaning renewed their 3,426 square feet of industrial space located at 216 W. 38th St. in Garden City. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Thriveworks Administrative Services LLC leased 1,349 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Suite 103 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.