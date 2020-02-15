Boise
Carollo Engineers Inc leased 8,905 square feet of flex/office space in Explorer Campus, located at 12585 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Al Marino and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dustin McFarland of Savills represented the tenant.
Lev Capital VP secured $8 million to refinance mixed-use properties at 404 S. Eighth St. and 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. The core-plus retail and office properties are owned by Talcott Holdings.
PNG Media leased 1,640 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5515 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An undisclosed buyer purchased an industrial building located at 7577 W. Lemhi St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
BlueStream Professional Services LLC leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1701 Smeed Parkway in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Harrison Sawyer with the Strider Group represented the landlord.