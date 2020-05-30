Boise
Idaho Youth Ranch renewed their 11,952 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5325 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Strive VR LLC renewed their 3,100 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Partners Insulation leased 5,040 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, located at 2574 S. Beverly St. in Boise. Devin Pierce, Dan Minnaert and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Martin Motorsports leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1782 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Rural Haze leased 2,034 square feet of retail space located at 323 12th Ave. in Nampa. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Joseph Stone of Team Realty of Idaho represented the landlord.