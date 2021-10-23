Boise
Spirit Halloween Superstores leased retail space in the Hillcrest Shopping Center, located at 5226 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood, JP Green, and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
GoOutLocal.com Inc. leased 10,328 square feet of office space in Silverton Plaza, located at 330 W. Rossi Street in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Taylor Schmidt of Realty One Group Professionals represented the tenant.
AMH Development LLC purchased 13.33 acres of land space at 2484 W. Monitor Way in Boise. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer.
Mountain Origin Design LLC leased 2,224 square feet of mixed-use space at 512 W. Grove St. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho and Ryan Schimel and Jason Richter of Capricorn Asset Management represented the tenant. Mike Christensen and Bryan Vaughn of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Meridian
WDM Trust renewed their 3,298 square feet of office space in Sonoma Square, located at 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
State of Idaho — Idaho Liquor Division renewed their 3,829 square feet of retail space in Southern Springs Retail, located at 1980 S. Meridian Road in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Dutch Bros Coffee expanded a lease on 862 square feet of retail space at 3085 E Ustick Road in Meridian. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
The government leased 3,000 square feet of retail space at 5956 N Linder Road in Meridian. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Holly Chetwood of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
Emmett
Gem County Department of Motor Vehicles renewed a lease on 3,150 square feet of retail space at 288 Highway 16 Suite 107 in Emmett. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Shop Equipment Specialties LLC leased 8,500 square feet of industrial space at 612 1st St. S. in Nampa. Robin Rose represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
WLH Management LLC purchased a 1.24 Acres located at 1255 N Happy Valley Road in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and CSH Commercial represented the seller in this transaction.
KC Gardner Company L.C. purchased a 2.57 Acres located at 5075 & 5175 E Commerce Street in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer in this transaction.
Caldwell
Independent All Battery Center extended a lease on 1,200 square feet of retail space at 5205 Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.