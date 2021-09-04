Boise
Healthy Foundations Inc. leased 1,032 square feet of office space at 2710 Sunrise Rim Road Suite 110 in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Lance Millington and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
McConnell Financial Advisors LLC leased 1,400 square feet of office space at 250 W. Bobwhite Ct. Suite 340 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Lallman, Felton, Peterson & Pierce leased 1,335 square feet of office space at 1412 W. Idaho St. Suite 100 in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener Investments, LLP represented the landlord.
Pacific Automation renewed their office space in Westpark Corp. Campus, located at 9941-9955 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Glennwood Holdings LLC purchased 5,406 square feet of office space in Ashland Business Park, located at 5571-5575 N. Glenwood in Boise. Bob Mitchell and JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Ben Kneadler of NAI Select represented the buyer.
Gordon Delic & Associates PLLC leased office space in the Banner Bank Building, located at 950 W. Bannock in Boise. Al Marino and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
WillPower Physical Therapy leased 1,597 square feet of office space located at 1010 S. Allante Place in Boise. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
An investor purchased 2,225 square feet of office space located at 1017 Park Boulevard in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial represented the seller.
ADT LLC renewed their lease of 4,753 square feet at Victory Business Center, located at 2950 S. Victory View Way in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Specialty Installations Inc. renewed their 2,160 square feet of industrial space located at 1762 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Center for Counseling and Growth LLC leased 1,151 square feet of office space in Eagle River Building II, located at 533 E. Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Red Oak Counseling leased 453 square feet of office space at 1406 N. Main St. Suite 114 in Meridian. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
A Sweet Experience LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Ten Mile & Cherry Plaza Shops, located at 3313-3329 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. JP Green and Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial facilitated this transaction.
Horizon PWR-SC LLC renewed their office lease at 2525 N. Stokesberry Place in Meridian. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
DMC Sales & Supply Inc. renewed a lease on 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 2400 Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
IOU Sushi leased 1,293 square feet of retail space in Midtowne Spectrum Shops, located at 2101 N. Cassia St. in Nampa. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
An investor purchased an 8,000 square foot, multi-tenant building located at 111-117 S. 7th Avenue in Caldwell. Holly Chetwood, Peter Oliver, Brianna Miller and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction