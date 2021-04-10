Boise
Auto Armour Auto Sales LLC leased 4,736 square feet of retail space at 4977 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Capital Cleaning Inc. renewed its 2,845 square feet of industrial space at 7448 Mossy Cup in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
EcoNorthwest renewed 517 square feet of office space at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jennifer McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
The Family Residency of Idaho Inc. leased 5,281 square feet of office space at 6550 W. Emerald St. Suites 108, 112 and 116 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates Idaho represented the landlord.
PlexTrac LLC leased 5,464 square feet of office space at 816 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Laurie Reynoldson of TOK represented the tenant.
Sawyer Home and Land LLC leased 291 square feet of office space at 4696 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jennifer McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Spruce Services Inc. renewed its 1,872 square feet of industrial space located in the Maple Grove Center in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Strive VR LLC renewed its 3,100 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
U.S. Alliance Group Inc. leased 1,602 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Suite 670 in Boise. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the tenant. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Caldwell
Hari Vinnamala / Saiesh Group LLC purchased .84 acres of land at 13533 Sawgrass Drive in Caldwell. DJ Thompson, Jennifer McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Tyler Smith of Commercial Broker Connect represented the buyer.
Jay and Shelly Hawkins purchased 36.83 acres of land at 16263 Plum Road in Caldwell. Don Zebe, Jared Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Eagle
Elite Aesthetics PLLC leased 2,650 square feet of office space at 90 W. Cottonwood Court in Eagle. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK represented the landlord.
Meridian
Balance Yoga leased 3,711 square feet of retail space at 3055 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler facilitated this transaction.
Bartlett Homes and Roofing LLC purchased 1.84 acres of land at Troutner Business Park in Meridian. Sam McCaskill and Michael Ballantyne of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eyemart Express LLC leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at 6308 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen, Dave Cadwell, Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Whiting Fitness and Train with Rev LLC leased 4,295 square feet of retail space at 2120 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Nampa
EFHC LLC purchased 1.44 acres of land at 16115 Idaho Center Boulevard in Nampa. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Mike Pena of Lee and Colliers represented the buyer.
Gulfstream Outdoors LLC purchased 1.37 acres of land at TBD North Merchant Way in Nampa. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Michael Bergmann of Lee and Associates represented the seller.
Jamba leased 1,834 square feet of retail space located at 2025 S. 12th Ave. in Nampa. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener and Associates represented the landlord.
PC Insurance Services LLC leased 751 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Suite 201 in Nampa. Mike Combs of Prime Commercial represented the tenant. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Schow’s Inc. leased 16,555 square feet of industrial space at 9065 Booker Lane in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
TAKAC Holdings Inc. leased 11,991 square feet of industrial space at 224 Carnation Drive in Nampa. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
True-Blue Construction LLC leased 1,296 square feet of industrial space at 2118 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Falls
Next Level Properties NW leased 1,400 square feet of office space in the Idaho First Building, 3340 S. Merlin Drive in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.