Boise
Boise Electric Services leased 600 square feet of office space in the Kendall Center, 5483 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Brick & Mortar Hospitality Boise LLC leased 1,933 square feet of retail space at 1003 W. Main St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Danielle Dahlberg of Gardner Corporation represented the landlord.
CK Rogers Inc. renewed 4,850 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, 2772 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Holdings LLC purchased 2,240 square feet of retail space at 1103 S. Vista Ave. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the seller. John Bottles of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the buyer.
Kinetic Technology Solutions Inc. leased 11,415 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive, Suites 105 & 210 in Boise. Scott Raeber and Dave Cadwell of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Mala Luna leased 1,498 square feet of retail space at 624 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Pandamania LLC leased 1,560 square feet of retail space in Hazelwood Marketplace, 10785 W. Lake Hazel Road in Boise. Mark Schlag and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Prudential Overall Supply renewed 3,544 square feet of industrial space at 527 W. McGregor Drive, Suite 517 in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant. Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Ron Stigall leased 4,973 square feet of industrial space at 10794 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Jake Tucker of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Scott P. Tomlinson extended 1,875 square feet of industrial space at 11770 W. President Drive, Suite G in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Studio A extended 622 square feet of industrial space at 224 S. Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
An investor purchased an office condominium in St. Mary’s Crossing, 2537 W. State St. in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Chelsea Hough of KW Commercial represented the buyer.
Eagle
Syringa Construction LLC leased 1,200 square feet of office space in Eagle Island Crossing, 20 N. Fisher Park Lane in Eagle. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Matt Mahoney and Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the landlord.
Meridian
1545 Bird Dog LLC purchased 1 acre of land at 1545 E. Bird Dog Drive in Meridian. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Chet Pipken of Downs Realty represented the buyer.
Enchanted Nails and Tanning LLC renewed 1,311 square feet of retail space in El Dorado Marketplace, 2951 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
An investor purchased a 0.83 acre parcel of land in Madison Industrial Park, 8515 E. Cash Lane in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Al Marino of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Deb Hunnemiller of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.
Caldwell
Beacon Plumbing & Mechanical leased a 2,400 square foot industrial building and 2.25 acres of yard space at 5312 Cleveland Blvd. in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. David Gronbeck of Global Real Estate Services represented the tenant.
POD Enterprises LLC leased 30,275 square feet of industrial space at 4022 Challenger Way in Caldwell. Chris Pearson and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Sigman Raven Holdings Inc. renewed 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 1102 Holman Court, Suites 101-103 in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Falls
Harrigfeld purchased 2,400 square feet of office space at 1560 S. Midway Ave. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Sheri Peery of Keller Williams East Idaho represented the seller.
Pick Me Up leased .27 acres at 1471 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. Mike Zebe, Jared Zebe and Don Zebe of Colliers International represented the tenant. Jeffrey Hall of NW Commercial Advisors represented the landlord.
Twin Falls
Canyon Crest Photography LLC leased 238 square feet of office space at 212 2nd Ave. W. Suite 208 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
The Automotive Clinic of Twin Falls leased 5,387 square feet of industrial space at 484 Eastland Drive S. Suite 111 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Your Space Body & Face leased 172 square feet of office space at 484 Eastland Drive S. Suites 101 & 102 in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers International represented the tenant. Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International represented the landlord.