BOISE
Pivot North Architecture leased 3,314 square feet of office space located at 300 W. Main St. in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord and tenant.
Crimson Fox Tattoos LLC leased 2,174 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Jetsons LLC renewed their 2,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5451 E. Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Sentry Products Group LLC renewed their 18,082 square feet of industrial space located at 2929 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
All Star Roofing LLC renewed their 2,896 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Business Park, located at 7424 W. Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Schenker Inc. renewed a lease on 16,304 square feet of industrial space at 2260 S. Cole Road Suite 140,150,160 in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Lovely Nails renewed a lease on 750 square feet of retail space at 2721 Broadway Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Kinetic Technology Solutions Inc. extended a lease on 6,677 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Dr. Suite 210 & 105 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual leased 1,008 square feet of retail space at 10378 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Stability Networks Inc. extended a lease on 3,943 square feet of office space at 3160 W. Elder St. Suite 102 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Katy Land Holdings purchased 1.22 Acres of land at the NEC Ten Mile & McMillan in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Hitachi High-Tech America Inc. renewed 1,049 square feet of office space at 5189 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Marsing
Martwin Holdings LLC purchased a 3,435 square feet building at 430 Main St. in Marsing. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and Gregg Davis represented the buyer in this transaction.
Parma
Notus Ridge RV Park LLC purchased 13.44 acres of land space at 20185 Kremmwood in Parma. John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
MERIDIAN
Capell Flooring and Interiors Inc. renewed their 4,152 square feet of industrial space located at 1763 W. Marcon Lane in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Owyhee Environmental leased 1,953 square feet of office space in the Sonoma Square building, located at 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
EAGLE
Electric Rays Tanning & Spa LLC leased 2,600 square feet of retail space located at 1225 E. Winding Creek Dr. in Eagle. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
West Old Valley LLC purchased 3.09 acres at 4648 W. Old Valley Road in Eagle. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jay Story of Story Commercial represented the seller.