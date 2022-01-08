World Class Innovations LLC extended a lease on 983 square feet of retail space at 7068 W State Street in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Allegiant SL, LLC leased 2,058 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Suite 102 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood, and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
The Royal S’ Paw extended a lease on 1,400 square feet of retail space at 2100 E Fairview Avenue in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Infinity Signs Northwest leased 1,923 square feet of industrial space at 874 E Citation Court in Boise. Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Kinetic Technology Solutions, Inc. expanded a lease on 6,677 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Dr. Suite 210 & 105 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Pacific Transportation Inc. extended a lease on 553 square feet of office space at 2300 S. Orchard St. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Stretch Boise LLC leased 931 square feet of multifamily space at 112 South 6th Street in Boise. Bryan Vaughn and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Aptive Environmental, Inc. leased 1,458 square feet of retail space at 1033 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
W Design, LLC extended a lease on 320 square feet of office space at 500 W. Idaho St. Suite 220 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
