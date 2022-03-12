An individual leased 1,404 square feet of industrial space at 2414 W. Hemingway Blvd. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Abyss Towing Inc renewed a lease on 242 square feet of industrial space at 2609 Keim Ln. Suite 101 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise
Crash-Coyote LLC leased 2,522 square feet of retail space at 10941 W Overland Road Suite 2 in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
H&R Block Dept ID No. 12418 extended a lease on 1,300 square feet of retail space at 1559 S. Five Mile Road in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Dixon Container Co. leased 26,153 square feet of retail space at 6910 Eisenman Road in Boise. Jake Tucker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Byron Erstad Agency LLC extended a lease on 796 square feet of industrial space at 264 South Cole Road in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Mutts Meridian LLC leased 1,337 square feet of retail space at 150 S Ten Mile Road Suite 120 in Meridian. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord.
Meridian Mattress LLC leased 2,393 square feet of retail space at 2735 Broadway Ave in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.