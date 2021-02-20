Nampa
Abyss Towing Inc. renewed 1,839 square feet of industrial space at 2609 Keim Lane Ste. 101 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Age Cutting Tools LLC renewed 1,452 square feet of industrial space at 16077 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Star
Fiiz Boise leased 1,800 square feet of retail space at 9651-9911 W. State St. Ste. B Building 1 in Star. Chase Erkins of Lee and Associates represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Pocatello
Associated Materials LLC leased 20,000 square feet of industrial space at 7950 S. Fifth Ave. Building 3 in Pocatello. Sherry Shoen of Newmark Grubb represented the tenant. Don Zebe, Mike Zebe and Jared Zebe of Colliers International represented the landlord.