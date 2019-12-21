Boise
Hall Education Inc. leased 4,524 square feet of office space in Lakeharbor, located at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Stoneberg Counseling leased 350 square feet of office space at 1843 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Oliver Maron of Colliers International represented the tenant. Julie Kissler of Cushman and Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
Oxidize Hair Company renewed and expanded their lease of 2,978 square feet of industrial space at Franklin Business Park in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Larry Warden Jr. leased 401 square feet of office space at 405 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented both the landlord and tenant in this transaction.
Opera Idaho Foundation Inc. extended their lease of 13,000 square feet of retail space at 5443 Glenwood St. in Boise. Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the tenant. Tim Reid of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord
Marvell Semiconductor Inc. leased 29,232 square feet of office space at 700 S. Clearwater Lane in Boise. Scott Feighner and Lew Manglos of Colliers International represented the landlord. Greg Gaddis and Bill Beck of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant.
McCall
Stacey Cakes Incorporated purchased 4,734 square feet of retail space at 136 E. Lake St. Ste. 7 in McCall. Dave Cadwell and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the buyer. Ellen Ganz of Crawford Olsen Real Estate represented the buyer.
Nampa
An individual purchased 7,206 square feet of industrial space at 3618 E. Newby St. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Twin Falls
DKSmith Properties LLC purchased 8,750 square feet of industrial space at 1887 Highland Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Steve Di Lucca and Tami Walker of Colliers International represented the buyer. Duane Smith Professional Realty Services International represented the seller.
Meridian
Covington Engineering purchased 24,677 square feet of industrial space at 520 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Karena Gilbert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Rick McGraw with Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
Enphase Energy leased 24,688 square feet of office space at 1819 S. Cobalt Point Way in Meridian. DJ Thompson, Bree Wells, and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and The Sundance Company represented the landlord in this transaction.
Eagle
Kvell Eagle LLC leased 2,592 square feet of retail space at 1540 E. Iron Eagle Dr. in Eagle. JP Green of Thornton Oliver Keller and Jay Story of Story Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
North End Psychiatry leased 5,000 square feet of office space at 1803 Ellis Ave. in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp of Keller Williams Realty represented the tenant.