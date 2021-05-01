Boise
Holden Law Offices PLLC leased 200 square feet of office space at 590 W. Washington St. Ste. A in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Kasey Smart and Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb represented the landlord.
An Nguyen renewed 946 square feet of retail space at 812 W. Fort St. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Management One Inc. leased 375 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive Ste. 122 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Stella’s Ice Cream LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 2609 Blaine St. Ste. A in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener Investments represented the landlord.
Vapor Loft Idaho LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 5205 Cleveland Blvd. Ste. 103 in Caldwell. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Meridian
Famille Investments LLC purchased a 1,680-square-foot retail building at 916 N. Main St. in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.
IYAM LLC leased 2,149 square feet of retail space at 6343 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Bill Hicks of New Market Advisors represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Dr. Mindy Leroy DNP, FNP-C leased 930 square feet of office space at 2971 E. Copper Drive in Meridian. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Welker LLC leased 1,680 square feet of retail space at 916 N. Main St. in Meridian. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Nampa
1309 First Street Nampa, LLC purchased a 13,635-square-foot retail building at 1309 First St. S. in Nampa. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller and Natalie Lemas Hernandez of K&W Commercial represented the buyer.
Cornerstone Financial Group LLC leased 886 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Ste. 202 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Twin Falls
Meraki Aesthetics LLC leased 2,160 square feet of office space at 526 C Shoup Ave. W. in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.