Boise
Big Island Investments purchased a 2,390-square-foot office building at 3355 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Tim Sullivan and Gary Bates of Michener Investments represented the seller.
Meridian
Markat LLC purchased 44,256 square feet of retail space at 80 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Quality Built leased 1,977 square feet of office space in Redstone Springs, 660 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord.