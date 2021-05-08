Boise
Idaho Real Estate School LLC leased 4,546 square feet of office space at 1450 S. Eagle Flight Way, Suites 205 & 50-250 in Boise. Lew Manglos and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Caldwell
Beyond Words Speech and Language Services LLC leased 1,750 square feet of office space at 4110 Eaton Ave. in Caldwell. Bryan Warnock of Anthology represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell, Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Garden City
An investor purchased 18,000 square feet of industrial space at 110 E. 43rd St. in Garden City. Sam McCaskill and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Black & Gray Studios LLC leased 4,771 square feet of retail space at 1624 Meridian Road in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Dance Allegra Academy LLC leased 1,526 square feet of retail space at 3015 W. McMillan Road Ste. 107 in Meridian. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Ideal Image of Idaho renewed its 3,847 square feet of retail space in El Dorado Marketplace, 2951 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Juniper & Blue LLC leased 1,210 square feet of retail space at 1400 W. Chinden Blvd. Ste. 106 in Meridian. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Random Investments LLC purchased 8,495 square feet of office space at 2825 & 2959 S. Meridian Road in Meridian. Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial represented the buyer. Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.
Secure Transfusion Services Inc. leased 2,170 square feet of office space in Sonoma Square, 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mountain Home
Northern Star Healing PLLC leased 143 square feet of industrial space at 1993 E. Eighth St. N. Ste. 215 in Mountain Home. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
J & L Jones Inc. leased 565 square feet of office space at 8 Sixth St. N. Ste. 103 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Mana Resources LLC leased 1,960 square feet of office space at 120 Ninth Ave. S. Ste. 120 in Nampa. Shari DeVaard and Diana Anderson of Silvercreek Realty represented the tenant. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
PrimeLending leased 1,346 square feet of office space at 16231 N. Brinson St. Ste. 110 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
Idaho Falls
Tech Park LLC purchased 60,113 square feet of industrial land on Stanley Street in Idaho Falls. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Twin Falls
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center purchased 1,348 square feet of multifamily space at 611 Beta St. in Twin Falls. Ron Stevens of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.