Boise
3Peat LLC leased 600 square feet of office space at 404 S. Eighth St. in Boise. Bree Wells, Jen McEntee and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Healing Arts Collective leased 2,000 square feet of office space at Lakeharbor, 3050 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nattitude Studio leased 1,482 square feet of retail space at 12375 W. Chinden Blvd. Suite D in Boise. Garrison Parcells of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Nutrishop leased 1,274 square feet of retail space at 951 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Blake Haggett of KZB Real Estate represented the landlord.
Meridian
Investcor LLC purchased 6.27 acres at the northeast corner of Ten Mile and McMillan roads in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller in this transaction.
Northwest Development Companies LLC purchased 14.40 acres at the northeast corner of Ten Mile and McMillan roads in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
40 acres on the northeast corner of Chinden Boulevard and Star Road in Meridian sold to a developer. John Stevens and Lenny Nelson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Garden City
Idaho Capital City Kennel Club renewed their 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 5200 Sawyer Ave. in Garden City. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Toy Sport Automotive LLC & MFT Solutions LLC leased 2,280 square feet of industrial space at 110 E. 43rd St. Suite 115 in Garden City. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the tenant. Tim Graver of Prime Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.
Eagle
Air Care LLC renewed their 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center, 1756 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Imagine Behavioral & Development Services LLC leased 5,120 square feet of office space at 220 W. Georgia Ave. in Nampa. Oliver Maron of Colliers International represented the tenant. Tom Koltes of TNT Group represented the landlord.
Caldwell
MTP Acquisition 520 Florida LLC purchased 29,112 square feet of industrial space at 3405 & 3409 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Chad Hamilton of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer. Lew Manglos and Devin Ogden of Colliers International represented the seller.