Mid-South Metal Products Inc. dba VersaTube Building Systems leased 21,000 square feet of industrial space at 3520 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Jeffrey Hall represented the tenant. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Veriforce Tactical Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 1416 Lauren Lane Suite 101 in Caldwell. RJ Walker represented the tenant. Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Eagle
Ageless Men’s Health LLC leased 2,427 square feet of retail space at 1545 E. Iron Eagle Dr. Suite 101 in Eagle. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Matt Mahoney represented the landlord.
Boise
MasTec North America leased 2,271 square feet of industrial space at 252 South Cole Road in Boise. Fred Meyer represented the tenant. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
24k Property Management leased 1,070 square feet of office space at 5177 W. Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells, Jen McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Livin LLC leased 2,250 square feet of industrial space at 2045 W Airport Way in Boise. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Beauty By Crista leased 1,100 square feet of office space at 1000 & 1012 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Kiser Transport LLC leased 400 square feet of office space at 1022 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.