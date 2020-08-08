Boise
Acute Rescue & Transport renewed their 8,262 square feet of industrial space in Flex Work Space, 6055 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Advanced Clinical Trauma LLC leased 964 square feet of office space in Emerald Corporate Park, 8601 W. Emerald St. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.
Azure Hair Salon leased 1,676 square feet of retail space at the Brownfield Building, 118 N. Fifth St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Information Consortium LLC expanded their office space in One Capital Center, 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Master Restoration LLC leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5441 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson, Gavin Phillips and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
Hydrus Technologies LLC renewed their 2,880 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, 1768 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Shine Dance Fitness leased 1,243 square feet of retail space in the Eagle Pavilion, 370 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. JP Green and Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Diana Anderson of KW Commercial represented the tenant.
Nampa
Updike Distribution Logistics LLC leased 26,015 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Business Center, 1020 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Tony Flores of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the tenant.