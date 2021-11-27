Rocky Mountain Remodeling, Inc. leased 6,912 square feet of retail space at 1310 & 1312 N. Orchard St. in Boise. Scott Feighner and Scott Raeber of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
ZGA Architects and Planners, Chartered leased 4,291 square feet of office space at 300 E. Mallard Dr. Suite 325 in Boise. Dave Cadwell and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Hodges Enterprises Idaho #6, LLC extended a lease on 594 SF of industrial space at 180 South Cole Road in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Engel & Volkers leased 2,384 square feet of retail space at 401 S. 8th St. in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Bree Wells, Jennifer McEntee, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.
Tri JB corp. DBA Mighty Dog Roofing 134 leased 1,198 SF of office space at 4792 Overland Rd. in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Caldwell
4 Motion Automotive, LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 521 S. 41st Ave. in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Rimfire Ironworks, LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 8565 E. Cash Ln. Suite A in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
