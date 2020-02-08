Boise
Ann Taylor Loft extended their lease of 5,500 square feet of retail space at 370 S. Eighth St. Ste. 710 in Boise. Mike Christensen and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Early Learning Children's Center renewed their lease of 4,150 square feet of retail space at 7064 W. State St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson, Kelly Schnebly and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
House Of Hounds renewed their 10,967 square feet of industrial space located at 2181 Commerce Ave. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Cheer Leased 11,600 square feet of office space at 12400 W. Overland Road in Boise. DJ Thompson, Stephen Fife, Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Natural Resource Center signed 10-year lease renewals for 59,696 square feet at 1249 S. Vinnell Way and 90,855 square feet at 1387 S. Vinnell Way in Boise. The properties are owned by Office Properties Income Trust and managed by The RMR Group LLC. Chad Habeeb of FD Stonewater represented the owner.
Sculpt Aesthetics LLC leased 1,404 square feet of office space at 5537 Glenwood St. in Boise. Rhonda Garland and Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Jimmy Moser of Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant in this transaction.
An individual purchased 5,612 square feet of retail space at 102 N. Orchard St. in Boise. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the seller. Greg Thueson of Thueson Greg Real Estate represented the buyer.
Meridian
Ageless Men's Health leased 2,326 square feet of office space at 3875 E. Overland Road Ste. 1E in Meridian. Oliver Maron, Mike Christensen and Austin Jones of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Ferguson Enterprises renewed their 20,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1942 E. Commercial St. in Meridian. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
StephenLarsen.biz LLC leased 3,263 square feet of space in Sonoma Square, located at 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jordan Moorhouse of Amherst Madison represented the tenant.
Nampa
MRC of Boise renewed their lease of 447 square feet of retail space at 1224 First St. S. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Nampa Total Care leased 2,960 square feet of retail space at 1111 12th Ave. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.