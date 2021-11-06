Meridian
Papa Murphy’s renewed their 1,400 square feet of retail space in the Ten Mile & Cherry Plaza Shops, located at 3313-3329 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian. Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
An investor purchased 114.5 acres at 24831 Old Highway 30 in Caldwell. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
A developer purchased 71 acres at E. Locust Ln. in Nampa. Lenny Nelson and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Shirt Shack renewed a lease on 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Blvd. Suite 6 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
CTA Plumbing 100, LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 8565 E. Cash Ln. Suite B in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Boise
McNabb’s Tattoo and Fine Art leased 1,223 square feet of retail space at 1509 S. Five Mile Rd. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Happy Boba LLC leased 1,525 square feet of retail space at 6932 W. State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Discount Home Loans, LLC leased 2,301 square feet of office space at 420 W. Main St. Suite 202 in Boise. Scott Feighner and Lew Manglos of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Wight Capital, LLC purchased 1.17 Acres located at 8648-8694 W Ardene Street in Boise, Idaho – LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Roger Winston of Winston Commercial represented the seller in this transaction.
XPO Logistics leased 27,992 square feet of industrial space at 11193 W Emerald Street in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Russell Perry Jr. of R.E. Perry Company represented the tenant in this transaction.
Nicole Kinney leased 212 square feet of office space at 910 W Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Lowe Law Group leased 209 square feet of office space at 910 W Main Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.
Kuna
RB Northwest LLC leased 1.01 acres of land space at TBD N. Meridian Road in Kuna. Darin Burrell and Seth McCormack of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.