Boise
Kwench Juice Cafe leased 1,978 square feet of retail space at 801 W. Main St. in Boise. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and David Cadwell of Colliers represented the landlord.
Jelli Inc renewed their 6,019 square feet of office space located at the Drake Cooper building in Boise’s Bodo district. Patrick Shalz and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Rustic Warehouse leased 810 square feet of office space in the Eagle Building, located at 815 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kuna
Happy Teriyaki LLC leased 2,421 square feet of retail space in Avalon Plaza, located at 700-730 E. Avalon Ave. in Kuna. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Sara Shropshire, Andrea Nilson LeAnn Hume and Julie Kissler with Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord.