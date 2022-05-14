BOISE
Fred Astaire Dance Studio leased 3,608 square feet of retail space located at 1511 W. Main Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Mike Christensen of Colliers represented the landlord.
One Source Portable Air, LLC leased 1,800 square feet of retail space located at 4191 W. State Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Medical Value Consultants, LLC leased 1,526 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Cold-Tech Refrigeration leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space in King Industrial Park, located at 6336-6372 W. Contractor Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.
Silver Creek Massage Spa, LLC leased 1,721 square feet of retail space in the Shops at State & Bloom, located at 5600-5630 W. State Street in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Strive VR, LLC renewed their 3,100 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
T & Mo, LLC leased 550 square feet of retail space at 110 E. Myrtle St. in Boise. Sharon Tse of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Boise Ballroom and Dance leased 3,608 square feet of retail space at 1507 Main St. in Boise. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Thrifty Payless, Inc. extended a lease on 39,875 square feet of retail space at 7020 W. State St. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Prestige Research Solutions, LLC leased 766 square feet of industrial space at 246 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Realm Venture Group, LLC leased 2,290 square feet of office space at 1109 W. Main St. Ste. 700 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
MERIDIAN
Physical Therapy Lab leased 1,648 square feet of office space in Redstone Springs, located at 660 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Melanie Nielsen of Colliers International represented the tenant.
45 North Enterprises, Inc. dba Salons by JC leased 6,009 square feet of retail space at 6233 N. Linder Rd. in Meridian. Jonathan Hill of Morrow Hill represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
NAMPA
Oportun, Inc. leased 2,335 square feet of retail space in the Karcher Crossing Shoppes, located at 1320 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Kasey Smart of Newmark represented the tenant.
Puffy Mondaes, LLC leased 12,500 square feet of retail space at 12 14th Ave S in Nampa. Joshua Hadder of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Smith Descendants’ Trust purchased 16,988 square feet of industrial space at 2114 N. Elder St. in Nampa. David McDonald and Moe Therrien of Idaho Commercial Brokerage represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the seller.