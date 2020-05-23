BoiseAviation Specialties Unlimited Inc leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space located at 3559 W. Wright St. in Boise. Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Barnett Enterprises Inc leased 1,965 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Henneman Distribution renewed their 9,876 square feet of industrial space in Central Park Commerce Center, located at 2260 S. Cole Road in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Idaho Automobile Dealers Association Inc leased 266 square feet of office space located at 223 N. Sixth St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial represented the tenant in this transaction.
Garden CitySogno Vita Investment Group leased 3,566 square feet of retail space located at 3840 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Greta Mohr at Mountain Realty LLC represented the tenant in this transaction.