Boise
Cognitics Inc leased 1,947 square feet of office space at 121 N. Ninth St. in Boise. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Daksh Academy LLC leased 2,563 square feet of industrial space at 30 S. Cole Road in Boise. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International represented the tenant. Steve Foster and Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Inflection Development LLC renewed their lease of 957 square feet of office space at 802 W. Bannock St. in Boise. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones facilitated the transaction.
Jason Russell Good leased 315 square feet of office space at 9543 W. Emerald St. in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Mathnasium renewed their 1,532 square feet of retail space in the Family Center at Federal Way, located at 3585 Federal Way in Boise. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Safety and Compliance Solutions LLC leased 4,716 square feet of industrial space at 2032 S. Century Way in Boise. Devin Ogden and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the landlord. James Kares of Keller Williams Realty represented the tenant.
Safelite Fulfillment renewed their 21,000-square-foot industrial space lease located at 11575 W. President Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Vaught Inc leased 229 square feet of office space at 910 Main St. in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
White Pine Organics LLC leased 1,804 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, located at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
3900 LLC purchased 12,020 square feet of office space at 4121 S. Lake Ave. in Caldwell. Dave Cadwell of Colliers International represented the buyer. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers International represented the seller.
BlueStream Professional Services LLC leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1701 Smeed Parkway in Sky Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Harrison Sawyer with Strider Group represented the landlord.
LLR Brand Properties LLC purchased three industrial buildings totaling 47,800 square feet at 1524 and 1602 Freedom Avenue in Sky Ranch Business Park in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Saint Alphonsus Diversified Care purchased 18.26 acres of land at 0 Old Hwy 20/26 in Caldwell. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the seller. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the buyer.
Meridian
Aspen Dental Management leased 3,620 square feet of retail space at 3270 N. Eagle Road in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the tenant. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Deed Harrison LLC renewed their 4,336 square feet of industrial space in the Taylor Commerce Park, located at 1160 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An undisclosed investor purchased the properties located at 12423 W. Monsanto St. in Boise and 2755 E. Lanark St. in Meridian. Devin Pierce, Dan Minnaert and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the buyer.
Nampa
Canyon County Paramedics renewed their lease of 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16071-16099 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 1 in Nampa. Mike Peña, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Papa Murphy’s renewed their 1,700 square feet of retail space in Greenhurst Family Plaza, located at 2400 S. 12th Ave. in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial handled the transaction.
Sports Clips leased 1,235 square feet of retail space at 1275 Happy Valley Road in Nampa. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Tim Sullivan of Michener Investments represented the tenant.