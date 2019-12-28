Boise
SRBC LLC purchased a 81,000-square-foot industrial building located at 11193 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the Buyer and Steve Foster of Colliers represented the Seller in this transaction.
DOCTORS DIET renewed their 3,960-square-foot retail lease in the Spectrum Pointe Retail Shops, located at 1462 S. Entertainment Avenue in Boise. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.
Fantastic Sams renewed their 1,520-square-foot retail lease in the Calderwood North Shops, located at 8923 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.
Plan North PLLC leased office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Zack Stoddard of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Genesis Machine renewed their 1,760 square feet of industrial space at 7863 Mossy Cup in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Turf Equipment and Agronomics LLC leased 4,720 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park, located at 2574 S. Beverly St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Garden City
Dry Pro LLC renewed their 1,300 square feet of industrial space at 5111 Alworth in Garden City. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Idaho Geothermal LLC renewed their 2,090 square feet of industrial space in the Taylor Commerce Park, located at 1140 W. Taylor Ave. in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
An investor purchased a 16,988 square foot industrial building located at 2114 N. Elder St. in Nampa. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the buyer.