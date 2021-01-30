Boise
Assertive Wellness LLC renewed its office space, 12554 W. Bridger St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bennett Investment Properties LLC purchased a 36,450-square-foot industrial building at 2752 S. Liberty Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Chris Pearson, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
Boise Nail Supply LLC leased 1,160 square feet of retail space at 8077 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Citizen Scientific Workshop leased 2,700 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Cricket Wireless renewed 1,340 square feet of retail space at 6982 W. State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Dr. Chad Hess leased 1,853 square feet of office space at 345 W. Bobwhite Ct. Ste. 140 in Boise. Blaine Brown of Henry Schein represented the tenant. Dave Cadwell and Scott Raeber of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Gray’s Art & Framing LLC renewed its 1,022 square feet of office space in Flex Work Space, 6054 W. Clinton St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Grow Training leased 2,236 square feet of industrial space in King Industrial Park, 6336 W. Contractor St. in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the tenant.
NXNW Boise LLC renewed its industrial space in Westpark Corp Campus, 9933 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Papa Murphy’s renewed 1,500 square feet of retail space at 6940 W. State St. Ste. 2 in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson and Lew Goldman of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Parkside Market leased 1,556 square feet of retail space in 11th & Idaho, 1100 W. Idaho St. in Boise. Brianna Miller and Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Prodigy Hardwood LLC renewed its 2,072 square feet of industrial space at 2885 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
TM Tax Services LLC leased 1,125 square feet of retail space at 8065 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord.
UNFI Inc. leased office space in Westpark Corp Campus, 9925-9939 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz, Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Habitat for Humanity leased an additional 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 209 Phoenix Lane in Caldwell. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Happy Teriyaki LLC leased 1,445 square feet of retail space in Trolley Square, 905-921 Arthur St. in Caldwell. Brianna Miller and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Spartan Precision Rifles leased 2,000 square feet of industrial space at 4018 E. Linden St. Ste. 400 in Caldwell. Michael McNeight of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Black Eagle Landscape LLC leased 400 square feet of office space at 132 N. Broadmore Way in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Canyon Robotics Dairy Equipment and Supply LLC renewed 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 16048 N. 20th St. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church Inc. purchased 5,300 square feet of office space at 6134 Birch Lane in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the buyer. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller.
Home Guard Environmental LLC leased 2,992 square feet of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 1 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Paddock Investment Properties LLC purchased land totaling 4.4 acres in Nampa (2 acres at 2211 N. Elder St. and 2.4 acres on East Karcher Road). Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce, Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Sally Beauty renewed its 1,500-square-foot retail lease in the 12th Avenue Retail Shops, next to Walmart in Nampa. Brianna Miller and Bob Mitchell of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Idaho Falls
Scratch Development purchased 13.65 acres of multifamily property at TBD 49th S. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
An undisclosed buyer purchased 1.5 acres of multifamily property at 1560 Pancheri in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.