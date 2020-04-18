Treasure Valley commercial real estate roundup By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com Apr 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meridian DRB Systems LLC leased 8,637 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, located at 3573 E. Longwing Lane. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meridian Karena Gilbert Al Marino Real Estate Drb Systems Llc Roundup Treasure Valley Load comments