Boise
Boise Metal Works Inc. renewed their 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 11400 Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
KC Custom Cabinets renewed their 4,850 square feet of industrial space in South Cole Industrial Center, located at 2756 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kirton McKonkie leased 4,920 square feet of office space at 1100 W. Idaho St. Suite 930 in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers International represented the tenant. Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Thriveworks Administrative Services LLC leased 286 square feet of office space at 827 W. Idaho St. Suite 3C in Boise. Scott Feighner and Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
D & B Supply renewed 37,846 square feet of retail space at 6650 N. Glenwood St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
The UPS Store extended 1,265 square feet of retail space at 7154 W. State St. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly, Mallisa Jackson, and Lew Goldman of Colliers International facilitated this transaction.
Northwest Fulfillment Company LLC leased 34,167 square feet of industrial space at 17-23 N. Phillippi St. in Boise. Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Jake Tucker of Colliers International represented the landlord.
Nampa
Hopkins Mortgage Fund LLC purchased 7,265 square feet of retail space at 821 1st St. S. in Nampa. Stacey Harris of Hopkins Financial represented the buyer. Jake Tucker of Colliers International represented the seller.
An Individual purchased 2,468 square feet of retail space at 177 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Clay Anderson, Dave Cadwell, and Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the buyer. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
DC Power Solutions Inc. leased 1,547 square feet of industrial space at 3615 E. Newby St. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.