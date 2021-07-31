Boise
Poof Pets leased 1,320 square feet of retail space at 10542 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Kelly Schnebly and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
SEL leased office space in Discovery Pointe, located at 12828 W. Lasalle St. in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
SND Entertainment LLC leased 7,866 square feet of retail space at 8085 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. David Groneck represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho.
V Shred sublet 2,627 square feet of office space at 3100 N. Lake Harbor Ln. Suite 178 & 166b in Boise. Melanie Nielsen and Oliver Maron of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Trey Thomas of Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the landlord.
Alpha-Armory Boise LLC purchased 47,450 square feet of office space at 801 E. Reserve St. in Boise. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Ada County Auto Sales LLC purchased 14,550 square feet of land located at 11461 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Mike Christensen and Jake Tucker of Colliers represented the seller.
T2 Traffic & Tech Inc. leased 2,353 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Business Park, located at 6147 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Mutual of Omaha Mortgage leased office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jennifer McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant.
Cardno GS / TEC Inc. renewed their office space in the Greystone Building, located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
The City of Boise renewed their 3,500 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, located at 5377 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Friends of Children and Families Inc. leased office space in the Olympus Building, located at 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
The City of Eagle renewed their 4,320 square feet of industrial space located at 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
BLG Enterprises LLC leased 1,918 square feet of office space in the Forum One Building, located at 408 S. Eagle Road in Eagle. Al Marino and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the landlord.
The Chocolat Bar leased 2,768 square feet of retail space in North Channel Center, located at 600 S. Rivershore Lane in Eagle. Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
VMA LLC leased 1,257 square feet of retail space in El Dorado Marketplace, located at 2951 E. Overland Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Bryan Vaughn of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Tree City Homes leased 2,191 square feet of office space in The Village at Meridian, located at 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane in Meridian. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Drey Campbell of NAI Select represented the tenant.
Ancora Hospice & Palliative Services subleased 1,997 square feet of office space at 660 E. Franklin Road in Meridian. Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant and Karena Gilbert of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.
UpCycle LLC leased 1,415 square feet of retail space at 1728 E. McMillan Road Suite 5 in Meridian. Mike Christensen and Dave Cadwell of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Alpha-R15 Boise LLC purchased 16.61 acres of land space at TBD W. McMillian Road in Meridian. Jimmy Roumanis and John Starr of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Nampa
Cinder Grey LLC leased 1,710 square feet of retail space in the 12th Avenue Stores, located at 193 E. Main Ave. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
LCC Holdings Inc. dba Insurance Solutions leased 947 square feet of office space at 1212 11th St. S. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Cult Injectable Boutique leased 696 square feet of retail space at 1214 1st St. S. Suite 304 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena, and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Anthology LLC represented the landlord.
Kuna
Prestige Worldwide 55 LLC purchased 3,477 square feet of retail space in Deer Flat Crossing, located at 1579 N. Linder Road in Kuna. Brianna Miller and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.