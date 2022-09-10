Boise
McCall Industrial Supply renewed their 4,000 square feet of industrial space in the King Industrial Park, located at 6372 W. Contractor Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Bluebird Car Wash Management, LLC leased 1,445 square feet of office space in Hays Place, located at 1602 W. Hays Street in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Camille Lothrop of Rocky Mountain Companies represented the tenant.
Barbiere Devino leased 1,735 square feet of retail space in Hays Place, located at 1602 W. Hays Street in Boise. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Scott Feighner of Colliers represented the tenant.
Creek Enterprises, LLC renewed their 1,800 square feet of industrial space in the Maple Grove Center, located at 282 Maple Grove Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Metaltec, LLC renewed their 2,892 square feet of industrial space located at 2723 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
ADI renewed their 9,119 square feet of office space in Westpark Corp. Campus, located at 9985-9999 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Neil Schorr of Realty Insight Group, Inc. represented the tenant.
Tellica Imaging, LLC leased 3,267 square feet of retail space at 8505 W. Overland Rd. in Boise. Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Jeffrey Hall and Tony Flores of Northwest Commercial Advisors represented the landlord.
PSI Services LLC extended a lease on 1,156 square feet of retail space at 1755 Westgate Dr. Ste. 130 in Boise. Oliver Maron of CBRE represented the tenant. Lance Millington of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Meridian
Treasure Valley Rheumatology, PLLC leased 3,141 square feet of office space at 1948 S. Eagle Rd. in Meridian. Lew Manglos and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Block 14 Twin, LLC purchased BridgeTower Crossing located at 3120 W. Belltower Drive in Meridian. Brianna Miller, Mike Greene, Nick Schuitemaker and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
100 Chiro Keller, PLLC leased 2,212 square feet of retail space in Linder Marketplace, located at 5956 N. Linder Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and John Stevens of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jay Jeffries of Carr, Inc. represented the tenant.
Premier Golf, LLC leased 1,100 square feet of retail space located at 1540 E. Fairview Avenue in Meridian. John Stevens and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Trophy Cabin, LLC renewed their 1,400 square feet of office space located at 1775 N. Hickory Way in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
CrossFit Fireside renewed their 10,283 square feet of industrial space located at 490 Schiller Lane in Meridian. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Eagle
UPSHIFT Online, Inc. renewed their 2,160 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1770 E. State Street in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Kuna
Madiera Innovations, LLC leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space located at 689 E. Access Street in Kuna. Chris Pearson and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Gatekeeper, LLC leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space located at 689 E. Access Street in Kuna. Chris Pearson and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Cristin Sandu Events, LLC leased 1,680 square feet of industrial space located at 689 E. Access Street in Kuna. Chris Pearson and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Marsing
Poly Farm, LLC purchased an industrial building located at 8319 Clark Rd. in Marsing. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.
Nampa
Lackey Law Group, PLLC leased 947 square feet of office space at 1212 11th St. S. in Nampa. Stacie Poletasio of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Danny Smith Enterprises, LLC leased 800 square feet of industrial space at 1106 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
An individual leased 800 square feet of industrial space at 1032 W. Finch Dr. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.