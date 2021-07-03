Meridian
Soccer Etc. leased 1,257 square feet of retail space at 2951 E. Overland Road Suite 110 in Meridian. Bryan Vaughn of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Holly Chetwood of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.
Nampa
Valley Custom Transport LLC dba Valley Custom Moving leased 8,500 square feet of industrial space at 1524 11th Ave. N. in Nampa. Trey Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the tenant. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones, and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.
Boise
Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole renewed a lease on 14,000 square feet of office space at 3125 Shoshone St. Suites 101A, 101B, 102, 103, 105 & 106 in Boise. Kyle Uhlenkott, Lew Manglos, and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord. Richard Brien of the State of Idaho represented the tenant.
Banana Ink leased 1,362 square feet of office space at 168 N. 9th St. in Boise. Mike Christensen and Scott Feighner of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.
Idaho Chooses Life Alliance Inc. leased 950 square feet of office space at 5171 W. Overland Road in Boise, Idaho. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee, and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.
Foundry Interactive leased 1,825 square feet of office space at 999 W. Main St. in Boise. Jen McEntee, Bree Wells, and DJ Thompson of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord and Brandon Rawlins of JLL represented the tenant in this transaction.
Garden City
WLH Management LLC purchased 1.01 acres of land at 8117 W. Chinden Boulevard in Garden City. Travis Dunn, Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the Buyer in this transaction.