Eagle
Specialty Installations Inc. renewed their 2,160 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, located at 1762 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Meridian
Kvell Meridian leased 2,616 square feet of retail space in Mercato at BridgeTower, located at 3015 W. McMillan Road in Meridian. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Garden City
Barnes Property LLC purchased a 9,240 square foot building located at 4990 Chinden Blvd. in Garden City. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
Caldwell
Prolink Supply Inc. purchased a 21,440 square foot industrial building located at 1412 Freedom Ave. in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the Seller. Jake Miller of Cushman Wakefield Pacific represented the Buyer.
Nampa
Cartershores LLC leased 4,687 square feet of industrial space located at 2603 Sundance Road in Nampa. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.
High Mountain Storage LLC purchased 0.46 acres of land in the Gateway Industrial Park, located at 3630 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Mike Keller of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Debbie Hunnemiller of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the buyer.
Green Leaf Design renewed their lease of 213 square feet of retail space at 1st Street Marketplace in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
PaintMania Paint Parties renewed their lease of 724 square feet of retail space at 1st Street Marketplace Ste. 202 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the landlord. Rex Tedeski of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the tenant.
Carson Roofing LLC renewed their lease of 2,172 square feet of industrial space at 16095 N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
The Idaho Shirt Shack LLC renewed their lease of 1,320 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 4 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Applus Technologies Inc. renewed their lease of 1,200 square feet of industrial space at 2216 Cortland Place in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Movement Mortgage LLC leased 1,070 square feet of office space at 5700 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 230 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Schaeffer Industries leased 192 square feet of industrial space at 5700 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 220B in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.
Boise
Zymergen Inc. extended their lease of 3,500 square feet of office space at 12426 W. Explorer Dr. Ste. 250 in Boise. Jamie Anderson, Lew Manglos and Kyle Uhlenkott of Colliers International represented the landlord. Bill Benton of Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.
TK Avenue LLC purchased a 29,248 square foot industrial building located at 3562 S. TK Ave. in Boise. John Stevens, Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the Seller. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the Buyer.
Chigbrow Ryan & Company leased office space in C.W. Moore Plaza, located at 250 S. Fifth St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Patrick Shalz of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.