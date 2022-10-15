Trailmix_2021 (1).jpg

Seven finalists will compete in the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week from Oct. 24-28.

 Courtesy Boise Entrepreneur Week

BOISE — Seven finalists will compete in the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week from Oct. 24-28, according to a press release about the event.

The event helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $50,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.

