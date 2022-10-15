BOISE — Seven finalists will compete in the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week from Oct. 24-28, according to a press release about the event.
The event helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $50,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ Broadway store, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
This year’s contenders include:
Big Sandy Organics creates a healthy hand roasted snack similar to Corn Nuts, which was named Montana’s Best Snack by Food & Wine magazine.
Freeze Dried Depot produces quality freeze-dried food options that are both healthy and fun.
Newell Farmlands provides organic, whole ingredient marinades from recipes that have been refined over three generations.
Sunshine Spice Cafe hand-blends an organic saffron green tea that is rich in antioxidants, ethically sourced, and inspired by their Afghan heritage.
The Farmer Foodie makes and sells cashew-based cheese alternatives that are dry and shelf stable, sustainable, and free from dairy, gluten, and soy.
The Retrogradery makes Moon Bombs, herbal and superfood-inspired boosts for women’s cycle wellness.
Three Sisters Artisanal Meats offers traditional, Spanish-style dry cured chorizo with no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors or sugar.
These finalists, along with more than 20 other Trailmix applicants, will participate in Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Food Expo from 3-4:15 p.m. at JUMP on Oct. 27. The finalists will pitch to a panel of judges from 4:15-6 p.m. and the public is invited to attend the event, which is anticipated to attract thousands of food enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and business leaders.
“This year’s Trailmix finalists have demonstrated great ingenuity in meeting customer needs,” said Tiam Rastegar, co-chair of Boise Entrepreneur Week and Trailhead executive director. “We look forward to hearing their pitches and discovering who will experience the sweet taste of success.”
Trailmix is made possible through Presenting Sponsor Albertsons and Trailmix sponsors Bank of Idaho, Hawley Troxell, Hillfort Farm, Idaho Department of Commerce and Lamb Weston.
Boise Entrepreneur Week is supported by Title Sponsor Idaho STEM Action Center; Platinum Sponsors Alturas Capital, Scoggin Capital Investments and Zions Bank; and Gold Sponsors Better Business Bureau, Boise State University, City of Boise, Connetic Ventures, JUMP, Panaton, KTVB, Perkins Coie, Stoel Rives, St. Luke’s and Vynyl.
