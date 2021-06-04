BOISE — The annual Traffic Box Art and Linen District Fence programs have grown to be prominent features of the City of Boise’s Public Art Collection. Both installations highlight the work of local artists.
Traffic Box Art
Now in its 12th year, the Traffic Box Art program offers both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create original art, using a variety of media, the City of Boise announced in a press release. Final artwork is translated to a vinyl wrap and applied to Ada County Highway District traffic control boxes. Initially focused on the downtown core, the collection has now expanded into neighborhoods and along major vehicle and pedestrian corridors, with priority placed on high visibility intersections, proximity with schools, libraries, and other public facilities. There are now 216 wrapped boxes, with another three on the way.
A total of 132 individuals applied for the opportunity to create art for traffic boxes this year. The selected artists and locations for 2021 are:
- Ben Konkol — 104 10th St.
- Erin Cunningham — W. Fairview Ave. & N. Cole Road
- Jessica Shuey — Emerald St. & S. Maple Grove Road
The selection panel was composed of members of the community, including artists, project stakeholders, and representatives from the Arts & History Commission and Arts & History Advisory Team. With approval from the Arts & History Commission, the artists will work with separate vendors to translate their original artwork into the vinyl wrap that is applied to the box. The boxes are anticipated to be wrapped by August 2021.
The 2022 Traffic Box Art call to artists will be announced during the winter of 2021-2022. This program would not be possible without the support of ACHD, Capital City Development Corporation, the City of Boise’s Neighborhood Investment Program, Energize Our Neighborhoods, the Percent-for-Public-Art Fund, and city leadership.
Linen District Fence
Launched 10 years ago, the Linen District Fence opportunity invites artists to create artwork that is installed on four 2-foot-by-4-foot wooden panels on the black fence, west of the Linen Building, on the north side of Grove Street, between 14th and 15th streets. The artworks are displayed in this location for one year, after which they may be incorporated into the City of Boise’s Portable Works Collection.
This year, Boise artist Miguel Almeida has been selected to explore a series of colorful paintings which portray the connection between farm workers and consumers. Butterflies are also a recurring graphic element throughout all four paintings, representing the beauty of migration.
Almeida was selected among 25 applicants. The selection panel was composed of members of the community, including an artist, an art educator, and representatives from the Arts & History Commission and Arts & History Advisory Team. With approval from the Arts & History Commission, Almeida will begin working on the four paintings. The panels are anticipated to be installed in July or August 2021. The 2022 Linen District Fence call to artists will be announced during the winter of 2021-2022.