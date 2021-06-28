BOISE — Zions Bank announced in a press release that Toni Nielsen will retire July 6 after 15 years of service to the banking institution. Overall, her career in banking spanned 35 years.
Nielsen joined the bank in 2006 to serve as Western Idaho Region president, responsible for the profitability, strategic direction and operations of 10 financial centers from Boise to Weiser.
Her vision helped Zions Bank grow to the third-largest Idaho bank in 2010 ranked by deposits, according to the FDIC, helping to bolster the bank’s significant investment in its Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise. Opened in February 2014, the $76 million project helped revitalize downtown Boise and encouraged new commercial growth and investment.
As an active and enthusiastic community supporter, Nielsen currently serves on the boards of directors of St. Alphonsus Health System, the Boise State Athletic Association and the Idaho Bankers Association as well as the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Advisory Board.
She has been named among the Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker magazine, and has been recognized by Idaho Business Review as the 2014 Woman of the Year, as a 2019 Excellence in Finance honoree and as a 2020 Icon Award recipient. She also has received the Roy W. Simmons Community Service Award, given annually to one Zions Bank employee in honor of the late founder of Zions Bancorporation.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside and represent so many talented and hard-working employees in Western Idaho,” said Nielsen. “I’m proud of the opportunities to mentor and develop others, growing the bank’s market share and helping clients make their dreams come true. The Zions Bank tower will forever be a proud reminder of the success of our team.”
In retirement, Toni plans on traveling and spending more time with her husband, Steve, and family and friends. She will also work on her golf game, fish, support the Boise State Broncos and continue to actively serve in her community.