TOK Commercial has announced its commercial real estate brokerage team has successfully closed the sale of 7.5 acres of development ground in Blackfoot.
The development parcels are ideally positioned for industrial distribution services and are located immediately off of the newly reconstructed I-15 Rose exit. “The site offers superb access and features 1,000 feet of visibility frontage from the Interstate,” the announcement stated. The new ownership group intends to develop an industrial distribution center which will service a substantial portion of Idaho from Twin Falls to West Yellowstone, Montana.
TOK Commercial is described as Idaho’s largest full service commercial real estate company, offering Brokerage and Property Management services with 29 independent contractor agents across Idaho.
Darren Puetz of TOK Commercial represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Puetz provided market analysis, competitive positioning, site selection and contract negotiations which culminated in the sale of the parcels.
“The opportunity inherent in these parcels for industrial development is noteworthy,” Puetz said in the announcement. “The planned industrial complex will benefit several underserved markets and will significantly expand Eastern Idaho’s logistics distribution capabilities.”