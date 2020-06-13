Buoyed by positive employment news, TOK Commercial reports that Idaho commercial real estate activity is similarly showing optimistic signs of improvement as evidenced in declining rent relief requests; a gradual resurgence of newly leased space across sectors; and sale transactions spurred by value-add opportunities inherent in market conditions which are evolving, as parties react to changing market metrics.
While Idaho’s weekly Sales and Leasing Activity metrics offer a glimpse into today's conditions, watch the Sales Pipeline Predictor data closely, as it will indicate when Idaho's CRE market begins to recover.
Last week's market data across Idaho indicated positive movement with no new rent relief requests from tenants in any property sector. This trend is anticipated to continue throughout the next few months as PPP funds are utilized by businesses and the economy continues to return to more robust levels of consumer engagement.
Idaho's new unemployment claims for the last week of May were 3,646, which is the lowest number of new claims requested since mid-March. As new claims have dropped for several consecutive weeks, unemployment claims are now roughly 11% of what they were at their height and are nearing Idaho’s average weekly claims prior to the pandemic.
