BOISE—Idaho’s commercial real estate markets are showing signs of healthy resiliency, according to TOK Commercial — absorption numbers across property sectors (office, industrial and retail product) were only minimally impacted as compared with 2020’s first quarter activity. Optimistic consumer confidence numbers for June were tied to record retail sales and both should extend their gains as Idaho carefully works to effectively balance physical safety (through social distancing efforts) and business vitality. Idaho’s markets are attractive to businesses and investors due to strong fundamentals which include: lower state and local government taxes; an exceptional quality of life; and lower population densities.
- Absorption of commercial space across property sectors has been strong despite the stay home order which upended traditional business operations. While office, industrial and retail have all witnessed dips in absorption, each sector’s absorption is only slightly lower than the previous quarter. As the economy continues to find its footing in Idaho’s Rebound Stage 4, TOK anticipates continued positive absorption momentum.
- Strong consumer confidence, posting a second straight month of gains and beating expectations, contributed to a record 17.7% increase in retail sales. June’s consumer confidence metric reflects U.S. households’ optimistic outlook for both national economic recovery and personal finances, as a result of the reopening of the economy and is driven by solid gains in employment.
- While Idaho’s weekly sales and leasing activity metrics offer a glimpse into today’s conditions, watch the TOK sales pipeline predictor data closely, as it will indicate when Idaho’s CRE market begins to recover.
