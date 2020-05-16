BOISE — A press release from TOK Commercial said it has assisted clients and community leaders in locating the opportunities present in market disruption since the 2008 financial crisis. “We share this week’s data-driven updates with the goal of highlighting sectors of the commercial real estate market that present both unique challenges and opportunities for investors, landlords and tenants,” said the release.
The metrics provide insight into trends for Idaho’s commercial real estate market which includes statistics regarding new preferences in tenant rent concession requests, key indicators identifying the market sectors most impacted by recent economic fluctuations, and, a glimpse into TOK’s predictions of what sales volume might look like across Idaho as the state enters the second stage of Idaho’s Reopening plan.
TOK’s analysis of market movement indicates the following takeaways:
The pipeline of Idaho sale transactions has dropped slightly while a high percentage of sales that were already moving through the transaction process continue to close.
- Leasing Activity continues to decline as landlords and tenants negotiate leasing details amid economic uncertainties.
- All market sectors reported a slight uptick in rental relief requests compared with last week. As Idaho’s staged reopening plan gathers momentum TOK anticipates requests will begin to plateau.
- Deferred rent continues to be the most sought after rent relief by Idaho businesses. Over the past week however, more tenants are asking for reduced rent for a short period of time.
