BOISE—As the resurgence of COVID-19 infections has slowed economic recovery across the nation, TOK Commercial’s data analysis points to similar impacts on Idaho’s economy. Broadly speaking, said a press release, activity metrics are signaling a strong future for Idaho’s commercial sectors, driven by pent-up demand, continued economic stimulus, and Idaho’s unique lifestyle opportunities which continue to draw national attention. Nevertheless, TOK expects market volatility to continue in the near-term (particularly in retail and office property sectors), as the economy ebbs and flows in parallel with progress on managing and mitigating the effects of the pandemic.
The team’s analysis of current market conditions indicates the following insights:
- Boise’s housing market, one of the hottest in the nation, appears to be positioned to see demand surge even higher. As 2020 began, residential starts outpaced 2019 but slowed with the arrival of COVID-19. Year-to-date residential permits are down 15% from 2019. Fewer home starts are certain to keep prices elevated as buyers compete to secure housing in a very tight market. As in-migration trends (strong for years) are bolstered by home buyers across the nation who are attracted to areas with less density and more green space, Idaho will continue to draw attention.
- National consumer confidence declined by 5.7 points in July, following a large gain in June. Current confidence levels are reflective of consumers’ adjusting to a slower economic recovery than previously forecast. Falling confidence levels are impacted by: spiking COVID-19 cases; uncertainty about national fiscal policy; and, the first round of stimulus funds which have ended. Notably, Idaho’s consumer confidence levels lead states in the Intermountain West, including Utah, Montana and Colorado.
- While Idaho’s weekly Sales and Leasing Activity metrics offer a glimpse into today’s conditions, watch our Sales Pipeline Predictor data closely, as it will indicate when Idaho’s CRE market begins to recover.
