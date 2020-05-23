BOISE — TOK Commercial released a report about Idaho’s commercial real estate market that offers “some important context and optimism in our research data. Our agents and property managers agree that our findings are in line with the conversations and interactions that they are having with Idaho commercial real estate property owners and tenants,” the report said.
The research extends across all property sectors and indicates Idaho’s commercial real estate market is beginning to rebound, like the rest of the state. “Specifically this week, we focus on our transaction volume, the situation a majority of local retailers find themselves in, and, a glimmer of hope in Idaho’s new unemployment claims.”
The number of transactions in the sales pipeline gained momentum (+3%) as did leasing activity which is up 8% from the previous week. Last week’s sales activity dropped by 19% moving more closely into line with other CRE activity trends.
TOK’s rental relief data confirms that retailers are among the hardest hit businesses by COVID-19, said the report. Across Idaho, local retailers struggle to make rent payments at a rate nearly 1.5 times greater than either national or regional retailers.
New unemployment claims in Idaho declined for the sixth consecutive week. “We expect unemployment claims to continue their slide as Idaho enters the second stage of the reopening plan which will allow many businesses that have been shuttered to open their doors.,” said the report.
