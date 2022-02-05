BOISE — Geronimo Hospitality Group announced in a press release the addition of two local fooderies to its tenant line-up at The Warehouse Food Hall: Gaston’s Bakery and former pop-up, Bao Boi. Both will open with the food hall this summer.
Gaston’s Bakery specializes in creating breads, rolls, scones and croissants using its own flour crafted from a specialty mill designed to keep the nutrients in and the artificial flavors out. Owner, Mathieu Choux opened Gaston’s in 2006 and is now ready to expand his business into The Warehouse Food Hall to serve a broader audience while continuing to provide fresh, baked goods to other area businesses.
“We think that the Warehouse is going to be a great addition to the downtown Boise scene by bringing forth more local concepts and accessibility to new flavors,” said Choux.
Bao Boi will bring steam bun sandwiches and global inspired street food to The Warehouse, along with a chef’s counter serving up avant-garde fare. The brainchild of Chef Frank Jordan, Bao Boi was founded in 2020 specifically for The Warehouse Food Hall in Boise. Over the last year, Bao Boi has gained popularity serving Boiseans as a pop up at various venues and events throughout the city.
“Our business sells smiles, happiness, excitement and a little bit of something for the curious,” said Jordan. “There is something for everyone at The Warehouse. It will be a place where you can be who you want to be, choose who you want to choose and live how you want to live.”
“The Warehouse is designed to bring people together and offer Boiseans and visitors alike something they haven’t seen before.” said Jeff Whiteman, Chief Operating Officer of Geronimo Hospitality Group. “This latest group of new vendors is helping us achieve just that and we’re excited to have them on board.”
These new additions will join nine previously-announced food and beverage vendors inside the 29,000 square foot facility, along with several tenants yet to be announced, including a Texas style BBQ concept.