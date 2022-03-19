MERIDIAN — The Village at Meridian announced it is bringing new restaurants and clothing stores to the Treasure Valley. Multiple first-to-Idaho openings will bring expanded offerings to the area “just in time for warmer weather and lunch on the patio,” a shopping center spokesperson said in a press release.
The restaurant line-up includes:
Café Rio — a Mexican Grill that makes everything from scratch daily will be opening one of two new locations in Meridian at The Village at Meridian in March.
Cupbop — serves Korean BBQ meals in a cup, making it easy and convenient for customers to grab and go with their meal. This will be the second Cupbop location in Meridian.
Zullee Mediterranean Grill — expanding from Eastern Washington into Idaho with their first location at The Village at Meridian. Zullee offers “delicious and health-conscious Mediterranean cuisine,” including kabobs, falafel dinners and gyro sandwiches.
All three of these restaurants — Café Rio, Cupbop and Zullee — will be located in Village North across from Chick-fil-A.
Burnin’ Mouth — a new restaurant to the area that specializes in chicken sandwiches that are “sure to set your mouth on fire.” They are devoted to delivering “the best Nashville hot chicken sandwiches ever” with five levels of heat — “INSANE” being the hottest.
Devil & Angel — a dessert shop that offers handcrafted soft serve ice cream in a cone or waffle, refreshers, milk tea, bubble smoothie, boba ice cream and various doughnuts, including mochi doughnuts, will open their first location in Idaho at The Village at Meridian in May.
Both Burnin’ Mouth and Devil & Angel will be located across from Fleet Feet, next to Chicos.
In addition to the restaurants, there will be new clothing stores coming this spring.
Cotton On is a clothing store that is “doing things differently.” Cotton On places a major focus on sustainability and an effort to “reduce, renew, recycle” everything from the way they operate their business to the way the clothing is made. This will be their first location in Idaho and it will be located next to H&M.
Bohme is a women-owned clothing store with locations throughout Idaho. Bohme specializes in women’s clothing, accessories, footwear, skirts and tops. The new location in The Village at Meridian will be located next to Lush.
For more information on the stores, restaurants or additional information about their opening dates, visit the website: thevillageatmeridian.com.